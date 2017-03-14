BRIEF-E*TRADE says Feb net new brokerage assets were $1.8 billion

March 14 E*TRADE Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for February 2017

* E*TRADE -daily average revenue trades (darts) for February were 218,964, a nine percent increase from January and a 33 percent increase from year-ago period

* E*TRADE Financial Corp - Feb net new brokerage assets were $1.8 billion

* E*TRADE Financial Corp - added 45,767 gross new brokerage accounts in February and ended month with about 3.5 million brokerage accounts