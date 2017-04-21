版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Etsy CEO's 2016 compensation was $1.8 mln vs $2.7 mln in 2015

April 21 Etsy Inc:

* CEO Chad Dickerson 2016 total compensation was $1.8 million versus $2.7 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2oStmUz Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐