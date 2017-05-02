BRIEF-Etsy Q1 earnings per share view $0.00

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Etsy Inc
* Etsy inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly revenue $96.9 million versus $81.8 million last year
* Etsy, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $96.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.4 million
* Etsy inc - appointed josh silverman, a director on board since november 2016, as ceo, effective may 3, 2017.
* Etsy inc - company also announced that etsy board of directors has appointed josh silverman as ceo, effective may 3, 2017
* Etsy inc - in light of leadership transition, etsy's new management team will review company's 2017 guidance
* Josh succeeds chad dickerson, who will step down as ceo and chair of board of directors
* Chad will serve in an advisory role to company through may 31, 2017
* Etsy inc - john allspaw, chief technology officer, will be leaving company
* John allspaw, chief technology officer, will be leaving company and mike brittain, vp of engineering, will be named interim cto.
* Etsy inc - expect to eliminate approximately 80 positions, which is approximately 8% of total workforce.
* Etsy inc says that john allspaw, chief technology officer, will be leaving company
* Fred wilson will succeed chad dickerson as chair of board
* Etsy inc - in light of leadership transition, etsy's new management team will review company's 2017 guidance.
* Etsy inc - company plans to provide guidance in conjunction with announcement of its q2 2017 results.
* Q1 revenue view $98.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.