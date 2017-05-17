版本:
BRIEF-EU procedure against Italy over Fiat Chrysler emissions should have been avoided - minister

May 17 Italy's transport minister Graziano Delrio says on Wednesday:

* European Commission procedure against Italy on Fiat Chrysler emissions test should have been avoided

* all that was needed was "a normal dialogue" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
