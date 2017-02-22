版本:
BRIEF-Eurasian minerals to raise up to $7 mln by private placement

Feb 22 Eurasian Minerals Inc:

* Eurasian minerals to raise up to $7 million by private placement

* Proceeds of private placement will be used by EMX to support its royalty and prospect generation business initiatives

* Intends to complete a up to $7 million non-brokered private placement through sale of 5 million units at a price of $1.40/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
