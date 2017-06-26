BRIEF-Eureka Group Holdings acquires Freehold retirement village

COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 27 Eureka Group Holdings Ltd
* Eureka acquires freehold retirement village
* Announces acquisition of freshwater villas, a 42 unit retirement village in gympie
* Freshwater is expected to generate between an 10-11% return to eureka on $4m purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.