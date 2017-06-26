版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Eureka Group Holdings acquires Freehold retirement village

June 27 Eureka Group Holdings Ltd

* Eureka acquires freehold retirement village

* Announces acquisition of freshwater villas, a 42 unit retirement village in gympie

* Freshwater is expected to generate between an 10-11% return to eureka on $4m purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
