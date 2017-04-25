版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Euro Sun increases gold recovery at its Rovina Valley Project without the use of cyanide

April 25 Euro Sun Mining Inc

* Euro Sun increases gold recovery to 82 pct from 72 pct at its Rovina Valley Project without the use of cyanide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

