BRIEF-Euromax reports non-brokered private placement

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Euromax Resources Ltd:
* Euromax announces non-brokered private placement
* Euromax Resources Ltd - intends to use proceeds of private placement for development of its flagship ilovica-shtuka project
* Euromax Resources - non-brokered private placement of 3.32 million shares at a price of c$0.43 per share for net proceeds of c$1.43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing