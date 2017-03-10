版本:
BRIEF-Euromax reports non-brokered private placement

March 10 Euromax Resources Ltd:

* Euromax announces non-brokered private placement

* Euromax Resources Ltd - intends to use proceeds of private placement for development of its flagship ilovica-shtuka project

* Euromax Resources - non-brokered private placement of 3.32 million shares at a price of c$0.43 per share for net proceeds of c$1.43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
