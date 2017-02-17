版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 14:39 BJT

BRIEF-Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon

Feb 17 Euronext NV:

* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon

* Euronext NV - Paulo Rodrigues da Silva will join Euronext early March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
