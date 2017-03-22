BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate announces agreement to acquire German Property

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :
* European commercial real estate limited announces agreement to acquire german property
* Says to acquire a 172,838 square foot office property in Landshut for approximately eur30.2 million
* Says Thomas Schwartz and phillip burns provided to corp a loan of approximately eur1.5 million
* European commercial real estate - deal expected to be financed by way of about eur18 million secured mortgage from german bank
* European commercial real estate ltd - balance of deal consideration to be financed by by way of public or private offerings of common equity and/or debt
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.