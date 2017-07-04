FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 小时前
BRIEF-European commercial REIT announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium
2017年7月4日 / 下午4点30分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-European commercial REIT announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :

* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement

* Deal ‍for approximately EUR40.7 million​

* Deal expected to be financed partially by way of a EUR25.5 million secured mortgage from a German bank

* Brussels property is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations per unit by more than 35 percent​

* Has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for a marketed offering of 7 million units of REIT​ at $5.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

