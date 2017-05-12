版本:
BRIEF-Euroseas qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.29 excluding items

May 12 Euroseas Ltd

* Euroseas ltd. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 26.6 percent to $8.3 million

* Quarterly adjusted loss per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
