版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 17:57 BJT

BRIEF-Eutelsat and Viasat close European broadband joint venture

March 6 (Reuters) -

* Eutelsat and viasat close european broadband joint venture

* Viasat has acquired a 49% interest in business for a consideration of euro 132.5 million

* Enhanced service plans are expected to be introduced in select european countries from 2017 onward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
