BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports Q4 loss per share $3.31

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 EV Energy Partners LP
* EV Energy Partners announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, additional commodity hedges, year-end proved reserves and 2017 guidance
* Q4 loss per share $3.31
* Production for Q4 of 2016 was 11 bcf of natural gas, 278 mbbls of oil and 547 mbbls of natural gas liquids
* Q4 2016 represents a 17 percent decrease from Q4 2015 production
* Qtrly total revenues $52.0 million versus $47.95 million
* "In 2017, we plan to increase our capital spending"
* Ev energy partners lp sees full year 2017 average daily production 167 - 185 mmcfe/d
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $30.0 million - $45.0 million
* Ev energy partners lp sees full year 2017 total net production 61,000 - 67,415 mmcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
