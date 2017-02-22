版本:
2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Evans Bancorp increases cash dividend by 5 pct to $0.40/shr

Feb 22 Evans Bancorp Inc

* Evans Bancorp Inc announces 5 pct increase in cash dividend

* Evans Bancorp - board declared cash dividend of $0.40 per share, the semi-annual dividend represents $0.02 increase from previous semi-annual dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
