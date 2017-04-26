版本:
BRIEF-Evans Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.66

April 26 Evans Bancorp Inc-

* Evans Bancorp net income increases 84% to record $3.1 million in the 2017 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.66

* Evans Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income increased 17% to $9.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
