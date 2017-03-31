版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Ever-Glory reports Q4 EPS $0.23

March 31 Ever-glory International Group Inc

* Ever-Glory reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales fell 14.5 percent to $110.4 million

* In 2017, will continue to focus on inventory, operation management, branding, while further fine-tuning store network

* In 2017,look forward to maintaining sales trend in united states, while further improving growth in Europe and Japan

* While we expect 2017 to remain challenging, will continue implementing margin enhancement, cost control measures

* Expect to operate over 1,450 stores at end of 2017

* "expect 2017 to remain challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐