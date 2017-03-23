版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Everbridge files for secondary offering of up to $50 mln shares of common stock

March 23 Everbridge Inc

* Files for secondary offering of up to $50.0 million shares of common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2nhZDUw] Further company coverage:
