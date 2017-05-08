版本:
BRIEF-Everbridge Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.23

May 8 Everbridge Inc

* Everbridge announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $22.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Sees Q2 total revenue $24.4 million to $24.6 million

* Sees 2017 total revenue $101.0 million to $102.0 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15 to $0.14

* Sees 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.61 to $0.58

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.07

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.32 to $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $24.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $100.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
