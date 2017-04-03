版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Everbridge launches proposed public offering

April 3 Everbridge Inc:

* Everbridge launches proposed public offering

* Everbridge Inc says Everbridge and certain existing stockholders are offering an aggregate of 3 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
