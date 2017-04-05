版本:
BRIEF-Everbridge prices follow-on public offering

April 5 Everbridge Inc:

* Everbridge prices follow-on public offering

* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share

* Everbridge - of 3.26 million shares of common stock, 527,000 shares are offered by co and 2.73 million shares being offered by existing of co's stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
