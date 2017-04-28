BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Evercore Partners Inc-
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
* Says on April 24, 2017, board appointed simon robertson as a director of board - sec filing
* Size of board was increased from ten to eleven directors upon appointment of Simon Robertson
* Size of board will decrease to nine directors upon retirements of Hessler, De Saint Phalle Source text: (bit.ly/2qg7r8N) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock