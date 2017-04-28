版本:
BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board

April 28 Evercore Partners Inc-

* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election

* Says on April 24, 2017, board appointed simon robertson as a director of board - sec filing

* Size of board was increased from ten to eleven directors upon appointment of Simon Robertson

* Size of board will decrease to nine directors upon retirements of Hessler, De Saint Phalle Source text: (bit.ly/2qg7r8N) Further company coverage:
