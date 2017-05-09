版本:
BRIEF-Evercore to sell institutional trust and independent fiduciary business

May 9 Evercore Partners Inc

* Evercore Partners Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Evercore agrees to sell its institutional trust and independent fiduciary business to Newport Group

* Evercore Partners Inc - completion of transaction is expected to occur at end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
