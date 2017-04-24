BRIEF-Everest RE Group Q1 operating earnings per share $6.29

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Everest RE Group Ltd:
* Everest RE group reports first quarter 2017 results; 14 pct annualized net income return on equity
* Q1 operating earnings per share $6.29
* Q1 earnings per share $7.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly net investment income $122.3 million versus $102.5 million last year
* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly gross written premiums were $1.6 billion, an increase of 18 pct compared to Q1 of 2016
* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly combined ratio was 86.0 percent, in line with q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.