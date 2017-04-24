BRIEF-Everest RE Group Q1 operating earnings per share $6.29

April 24 Everest RE Group Ltd:

* Everest RE group reports first quarter 2017 results; 14 pct annualized net income return on equity

* Q1 operating earnings per share $6.29

* Q1 earnings per share $7.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly net investment income $122.3 million versus $102.5 million last year

* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly gross written premiums were $1.6 billion, an increase of 18 pct compared to Q1 of 2016

* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly combined ratio was 86.0 percent, in line with q1 of 2016