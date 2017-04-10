BRIEF-Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Everi Holdings Inc
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan
* Everi Holdings Inc - Expects Q1 consolidated revenues to be in a range of approximately $233 million to $238 million
* Everi Holdings Inc - Sees its quarterly net loss to be in a range of approximately $6 million to $4 million for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Everi Holdings Inc - Is seeking to refinance its outstanding $335 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021
* Everi Holdings Inc - Is also seeking to refinance its its existing first lien term loan that matures in 2020
* Everi Holdings Inc - Also expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q1 of 2017 to be in a range of approximately $52 million to $54 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $221.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022