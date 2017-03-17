版本:
BRIEF-Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president, CEO

March 17 Everi Holdings Inc:

* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO

* Everi Holdings Inc says chary will receive payments totaling $4.6 million inclusive of $0.9 million in legal fees

* Everi Holdings Inc says has entered into a binding settlement agreement with its former president and chief executive officer, Ram V. Chary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
