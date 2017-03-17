BRIEF-Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president, CEO

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Everi Holdings Inc:
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO
* Everi Holdings Inc says chary will receive payments totaling $4.6 million inclusive of $0.9 million in legal fees
* Everi Holdings Inc says has entered into a binding settlement agreement with its former president and chief executive officer, Ram V. Chary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: