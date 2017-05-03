版本:
BRIEF-Eversource Energy reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82

May 3 Eversource Energy

* Eversource Energy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.05 to $3.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
