BRIEF-Everspin Q4 loss per share $0.48

March 10 Everspin Technologies Inc

* Everspin announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.48

* Q4 revenue $7.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
