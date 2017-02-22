版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Evertec Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

Feb 22 Evertec Inc

* Evertec reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 revenue $101.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.63

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $390 million to $400 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures ranging between $35 and $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
