BRIEF-Everton announces the appointment of a new CFO and the granting of options

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Everton Resources Inc
* Everton announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and the granting of options
* Everton Resources Inc - Lucie Letellier has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of corporation effective immediately
* Everton Resources Inc - Letellier will be replacing Sabino Di Paola Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
