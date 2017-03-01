版本:
BRIEF-Everton announces the appointment of a new CFO and the granting of options

March 1 Everton Resources Inc

* Everton announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and the granting of options

* Everton Resources Inc - Lucie Letellier has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of corporation effective immediately

* Everton Resources Inc - Letellier will be replacing Sabino Di Paola Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
