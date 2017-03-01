版本:
BRIEF-EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13

March 1 Evertz Technologies Ltd

* EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED JANUARY 31, 2017

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13

* Q3 REVENUE C$91.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$104 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD SAYS AT END OF FEBRUARY 2017, PURCHASE ORDER BACKLOG WAS IN EXCESS OF $103 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
