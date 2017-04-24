版本:
BRIEF-Evine Live board approved increase in board's size to 9

April 24 Evine Live Inc:

* Evine live-on April 22 board approved increase in board's size to 9 & appointed Scott R. Arnold to fill vacancy created by the increase Source text: (bit.ly/2pf0ZAK) Further company coverage:
