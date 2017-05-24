版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Evine live registers direct offering of common stock at a purchase price of $1.12/shr

May 24 Evine Live Inc

* Announces $4.5 million registered direct offering of common stock

* Registered direct offering of common stock at a purchase price of $1.12 per share

* Under offering, shares were sold to certain directors and executive officers of company at a price of $1.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐