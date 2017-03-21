BRIEF-EVINE Live says entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 EVINE Live Inc
* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
* Evine live inc - eighth amendment authorized increase of principal amount of term loan by $6 million - sec filing
* Evine live inc - eighth amendment extended term of pnc credit agreement from may 1, 2020 to march 21, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing