BRIEF-EVINE Live says entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement

March 21 EVINE Live Inc

* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement

* Evine live inc - eighth amendment authorized increase of principal amount of term loan by $6 million - sec filing

* Evine live inc - eighth amendment extended term of pnc credit agreement from may 1, 2020 to march 21, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
