公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Evogene announces positive results in insect control seed trait program

June 20 Evogene Ltd:

* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm

* Evogene Ltd says is advancing into Phase-I A gene, EVO30495, displaying high potency against Western Corn Rootworm, which is a major pest in corn

* Evogene -EVO30495 has met all of phase advancement criteria, including efficacy and initial estimation of lower risk of toxicity to other organisms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
