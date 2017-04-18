版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Evoke Pharma announces collaboration with Spaulding Clinical Research

April 18 Evoke Pharma Inc:

* Evoke Pharma Inc- announces collaboration with Spaulding Clinical Research for Gimoti comparative exposure pharmacokinetic trial

* To complete PK trial in second half of 2017 with NDA submission for Gimoti to follow in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
