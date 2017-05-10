BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Evoke Pharma Inc:
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
* Says safety data from phase 3 trial were consistent with favorable results from previous gimoti studies
* Evoke Pharma - based on recent fda discussions, these data are anticipated to be submitted as part of a new drug application for Gimoti
* Says trial data was not statistically significant in itt group
* Evoke Pharma - patients, which 51pct enrolled in study, responded clinically and statistically significantly better to gimoti than placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit