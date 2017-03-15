版本:
BRIEF-Evoke Pharma Q4 loss per share $0.12

March 15 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke pharma reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
