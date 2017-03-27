版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Evolent Health announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock

March 27 Evolent Health Inc:

* Evolent Health, Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class a common stock

* Evolent Health Inc- launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 7.5 million shares of its class a common stock to be sold by UPMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
