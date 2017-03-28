BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary offering of class A stock

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
March 28 Evolent Health Inc :
* Evolent Health, Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* announced pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 7.5 million shares of its class A common stock to be sold by UPMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017