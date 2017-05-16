版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日

BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share

May 16 Evolent Health Inc :

* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock

* Shares of class a common stock are being sold to public at a price of $24.65 per share

* Secondary public offering of 7mln shares upsized from previously announced offering size of 6 million shares of class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
