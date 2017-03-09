版本:
中国
BRIEF-Evolva Holding: 2nd technical milestone under the multi-yr R&D alliance with Takasago

March 9 Evolva Holding SA:

* Announces reaching the second technical milestone under the multi-year research and development alliance with Takasago

* This achievement brings the project closer to the launch of the target ingredients and prompts a total milestone payment of $1 million to Evolva Source text - bit.ly/2m4LwyM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
