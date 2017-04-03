版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces long-term commercial agreement with Cargill

April 3 Evolva Holding SA:

* Announces long-term commercial agreement with Cargill

* Has entered a major collaboration agreement with Cargill for the production and commercialisation of stevia sweetener Eversweet Source text: bit.ly/2orysZ8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
