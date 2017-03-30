BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY net loss widens to CHF 35.8 million

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A.
* ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK
March 30 Evolva Holding SA:
* FY revenues of 9.6 million Swiss francs ($9.63 million) (2015: 13.4 million francs)
* FY net loss 35.8 million francs versus loss 31.8 million francs a year ago
* Cash position of 47.5 million Swiss francs on Dec. 31, 2016
* Agreement with Cargill on the Stevia Project expected to be announced next week
* Expects 2017 revenues from research and development in the range of the achievements in 2015 and 2016
* Expect to enter 2-3 partnerships for new products and/or for new research and development programmes in 2017
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A FURTHER 375,000 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WERE SOLD AT 68.0 CHFPER SHARE OUTSIDE STOCK EXCHANGE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHO COMMITTED THEMSELVES TO TAKEOVER OF SIX-MONTH DISPOSAL LOCK-OFF