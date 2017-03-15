BRIEF-Evolva Holding secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 Evolva Holding SA:
* Secures equity financing of up to 30 million Swiss francs ($29.7 million) and provides further preliminary financials for 2016
* Based on the unaudited 2016 numbers, Evolva’s net loss will be around 36 million Swiss francs, versus 31.8 million francs in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
