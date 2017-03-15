BRIEF-Evolva Holding secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million

March 15 Evolva Holding SA:

* Secures equity financing of up to 30 million Swiss francs ($29.7 million) and provides further preliminary financials for 2016

* Based on the unaudited 2016 numbers, Evolva's net loss will be around 36 million Swiss francs, versus 31.8 million francs in 2015