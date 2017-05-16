版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Evolva holding shares suspended - Six Exchange

May 16 Evolva Holding SA

* Shares suspended until close of trading - Six Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
