版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva proposes Gerard Hoetmer to succeed Tom Mckillop as Evolva Chairman

April 20 Evolva Holding SA:

* Gerard Hoetmer, formerly at unilever and corbion, proposed to succeed Tom Mckillop as Evolva Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐