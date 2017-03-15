版本:
BRIEF-Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million

March 15 Evolva Holding Sa

* Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million and provides further preliminary financials for 2016

* Yorkville has committed to provide up to chf 30 million in equity financing over a 36 month period in individual tranches of up to CHF 1 million each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
