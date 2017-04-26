版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Evolving Systems provides update

April 26 Evolving Systems Inc

* Evolving systems selected to accelerate customer acquisition and optimize retail channels for leading african mobile carrier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
