BRIEF-Evonik, DSM set up joint venture, to invest in US facility

March 8 Evonik Industries AG

* Says dsm and evonik establish joint venture for omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae for animal nutrition

* Says companies will together build a commercial-scale production facility in united states

* Says joint venture plans to invest around us$ 200 million in facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
